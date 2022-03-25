Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.