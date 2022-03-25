Analyzing Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining 28.54% 25.45% 15.15%

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Capstone Mining $794.80 million 3.13 $226.83 million $0.54 11.13

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Mining 0 0 7 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S (Get Rating)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

