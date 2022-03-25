Analyzing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Unity Software (NYSE:U)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BlackLine has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackLine and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 3 4 0 2.57 Unity Software 0 2 10 0 2.83

BlackLine presently has a consensus price target of $115.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.29%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $154.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.19%. Given BlackLine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Unity Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackLine and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $425.71 million 10.25 -$100.08 million ($1.97) -37.39 Unity Software $1.11 billion 26.42 -$532.61 million ($1.89) -52.79

BlackLine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -27.05% -7.63% -1.46% Unity Software -47.96% -20.13% -13.10%

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type thereby ensuring both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

