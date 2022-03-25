Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target at $5,325.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,233.33.

WZZZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

