Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,667.78

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($35.12).

VCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.67) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.17) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,979.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,259.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,731 ($22.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52.

In other Victrex news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,638.23). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($32.58), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,549.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,348.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

