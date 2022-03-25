Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $337.36

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.29.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.07. 32,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.