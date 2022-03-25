Analysts Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price at $30.40

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,087 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

