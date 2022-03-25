Analysts Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price at $30.40

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.