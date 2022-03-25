Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $3,380.74

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,384.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $65.93 on Thursday, reaching $2,831.44. 1,317,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,480. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,996.09 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,688.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,800.52.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.