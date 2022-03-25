Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

