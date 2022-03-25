Analysts Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

