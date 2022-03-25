Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.85. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.