Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.85. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WRB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
