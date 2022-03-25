Analysts Expect TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TPG’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG.

Shares of TPG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 427,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,953. TPG has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

