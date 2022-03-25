Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report $718.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $66.37. 1,048,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,604 shares of company stock valued at $50,965,950. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

