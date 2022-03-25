Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 576,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

