Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to announce $569.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $647.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $359.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE CPE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 43,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock worth $44,478,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

