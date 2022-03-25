Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,591,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 238,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

