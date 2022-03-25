Amit Yoran Sells 25,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.
  • On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

TENB stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.44 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Tenable by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

