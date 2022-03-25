Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.27. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Shares of AMP opened at $311.72 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.18 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $337,466,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

