Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 719,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,800. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 220.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

