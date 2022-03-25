America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.02

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.02 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 52946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

