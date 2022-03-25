Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 948,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,946. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

