Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

