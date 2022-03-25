Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.21 ($41.99).

ALO traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching €21.78 ($23.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,709,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($41.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.54.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

