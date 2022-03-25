Alpha Quark Token Market Capitalization Achieves $71.39 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00006190 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $71.39 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

