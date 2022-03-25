Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $738.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

