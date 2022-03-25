Allworth Financial LP Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

