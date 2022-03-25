Allworth Financial LP Has $179,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

