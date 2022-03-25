Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $155.94 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

