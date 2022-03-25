Allworth Financial LP Acquires 647 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $38.94 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $227.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

