Allworth Financial LP Acquires 335 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

