Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $328,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 40.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

