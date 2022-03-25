Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.63.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
