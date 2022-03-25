Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. 24,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.21 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

