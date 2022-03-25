Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $$51.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.