Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 448.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.