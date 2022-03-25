Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.11. 28,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

