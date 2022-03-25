Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 771,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834,930. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

