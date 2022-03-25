Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $966.52

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 966.52 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 980.48 ($12.91). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 971 ($12.78), with a volume of 718,508 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 966.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,155.61). Also, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($14,112.27). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,870.

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

