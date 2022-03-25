Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 196.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

