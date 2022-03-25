Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 263.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $312.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

