Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Up 1.2%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alger 35 ETF (ATFV)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.