Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.