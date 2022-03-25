Albert D Mason Inc. Invests $133,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 187,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,365,113. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.