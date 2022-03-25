Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 558,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

