Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,786. The company has a market cap of $777.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

