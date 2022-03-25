Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 262,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

