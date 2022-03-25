Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.