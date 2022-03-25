Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
