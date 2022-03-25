Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.