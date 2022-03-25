Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $167.22. 2,952,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,896. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.30 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

