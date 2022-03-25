Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to report $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,232. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

